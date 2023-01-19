WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0765 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $58.34 million and $704,507.16 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00400156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,485,680 coins and its circulating supply is 763,017,913 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

