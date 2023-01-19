Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.25-$19.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.25 EPS.

Whirlpool stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

