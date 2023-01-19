Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

GDO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

