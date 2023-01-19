Wells Fargo & Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.