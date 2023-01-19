Wells Fargo & Company Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

