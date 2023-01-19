Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $88.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

