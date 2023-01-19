WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 15,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 19,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

