WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 846 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

