WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.15. 44,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,620. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $241.16. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

