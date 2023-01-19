WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.83. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

