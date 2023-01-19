WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 10.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.