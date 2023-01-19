WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 7,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,143. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

