Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 18,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,356,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Specifically, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.