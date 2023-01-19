Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.88

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.88 and last traded at $270.88, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
