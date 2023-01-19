Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

WCN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.91. 24,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

