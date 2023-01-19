Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.15

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 27796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

