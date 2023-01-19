Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $21,790,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

