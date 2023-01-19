W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $15.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $555.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,766. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.