Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.92 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $94.91 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00016723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00231013 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.50127088 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,124,360.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

