VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 11.8%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 38,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims in two main blocks covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

