Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

