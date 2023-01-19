Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Raised to €21.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

