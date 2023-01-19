Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.22. Approximately 27,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 693,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Vital Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $842.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

