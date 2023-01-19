Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,022.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.40 ($12.48).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.25) to GBX 760 ($9.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.14) to GBX 710 ($8.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.07), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($159,430.46).

Vistry Group Trading Down 1.4 %

About Vistry Group

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 711.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.43. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,116.50 ($13.62).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

