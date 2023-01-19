Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,052,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.59.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

