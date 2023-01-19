Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

