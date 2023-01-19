Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRPX remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.01.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
