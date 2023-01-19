Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRPX remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

