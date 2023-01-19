Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $153,480.47 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $153,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 887,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.83. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

