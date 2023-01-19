Vinco Ventures Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,418 call options.

Vinco Ventures Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Vinco Ventures by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vinco Ventures by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

