VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.7% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.40). 17,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 29,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.38).

The firm has a market cap of £82.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.80.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

