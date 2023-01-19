Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Trading Down 4.2%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75,762% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

