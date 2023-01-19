ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.25

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 49118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
ViacomCBS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
