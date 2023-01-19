Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.