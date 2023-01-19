Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

