Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.80. 18,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $77.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.