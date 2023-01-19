Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,620. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $241.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.