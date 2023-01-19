Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,631 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.30. 128,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $265.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

