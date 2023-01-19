Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,205 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.78. 27,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.27.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

