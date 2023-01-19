Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,432 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.79. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,856. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

