Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $166.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

