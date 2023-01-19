Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.46

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 3835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

