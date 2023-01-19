Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

VRTX opened at $309.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

