Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113,167.80 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $113,167.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,104.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00399042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00774768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00097989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00577971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00202223 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,925,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

