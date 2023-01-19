Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

