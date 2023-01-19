Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.71. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

