Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Verastem stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

