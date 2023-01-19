Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,403,140,047 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,140,044 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

