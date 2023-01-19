Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,440. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

