Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.23. 43,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day moving average is $359.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

