Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after buying an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.77. 58,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

